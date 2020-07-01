Netmarketshare has released its market share report for June 2020.

In this month’s report, Windows 10’s share is 58.93%, up from last month’s 57.83%. Windows 7 share continues to decline from 24.28% to 23.35%. Windows overall maintained its share at 86.69%.

macOS share dropped from 9.68% share to 9.22%, while Linux share continued its mysterious increase from 3.17% to 3.61%. ChromeOS only has 0.41% share.

On the browser side, Chrome has breached 70% market share, now accounting for 70.19% of the market.

Edge is slightly up from 7.86% to 8.07%, with Firefox also increasing from 7.23% to 7.58%.

With 70% share, one wonders at which point Google will be declared to officially have a monopoly on the browser market….