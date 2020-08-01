Netmarketshare has released its market share report for July 2020.

In this month’s report, Windows 10’s share is 59.59% up from last month’s 58.93%. Windows 7 share continues to decline from 23.35% to 23.11%. Windows overall increased its share slightly from 86.69% to 87.59% share.

macOS share dropped from 9.22% share to 7.08%, while Linux share continued its mysterious increase from 3.61% to 4.73%. If this trend continues it is imaginable that Linux could overtake MacOS in a few months. ChromeOS only has 0.42% share, up from 0.41% share last month.

On the browser side, Chrome has breached 70% market share, now accounting for 71% of the market.

Edge is slightly up from 8.07% to 8.46%. This number is somewhat disappointing given that Microsft has started rolling out the new Edge via a Cumulative Update. New users are still choosing Chrome over Edge.

Firefox share dropped from 7.58% to 7.27%, while Internet Explorer saw a strange rise from 4.53% to 5.99% share.

What do our readers make of these new numbers? Let us know below.