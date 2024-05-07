NCH Express Invoice Review - Is It the Best Invoice Software?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re looking for a detailed NCH Express Invoice review, my experience with the tool might help you.

As a freelancer, I know the struggle to create and manage invoices for different clients every month. So, while searching for the best invoice management tool to tackle my growing bill needs, I came across Express Invoice by NCH Software.

This tool lets you quickly create, manage, and track invoices. It’s especially useful for small businesses and freelancers trying to simplify their billing process. I thoroughly tested its features, user interface, customer support, and pricing.

Here’s what I found.

NCH Express Invoice Review Summary Overall Rating: 4.2 /5 User Interface 4.0 /5 Features 4.7 /5 Performance 4.6 /5 Support 3.0 /5 Pricing 4.9 /5 Pros Cons Efficient in creating, managing, and tracking invoices

Supports multiple currencies

Sync across multiple devices (PC, iOS, Android)

Customizable templates for invoices and quotes

Free version is extensive enough with essential features No live support; slow email responses

Design looks dated compared to newer apps Verdict: I liked NCH Express Invoice’s ability to create and send invoices efficiently. There’s no limit to the number of invoices you can make, even in the trial version. There are numerous features to perfect your invoices and quotes. However, the support system is weak. Overall, if you’re a freelancer or running a small business, just go for it. Try NCH Express Invoice Tool

Features

1. Create Invoices and Quotes

The service’s core functionality is creating efficient invoices and quotes. You can add all major details, such as service or product name and description, set prices, add discounts, and more. Furthermore, you can personalize the look of your invoices by adding the company’s logo and custom header text.

Using Express Invoice, I was able to export invoices as PDFs to my PC. There’s also an option to send them via email directly from the software. If you have a regular client, you can set up recurring invoices. I’ve used Zoho Invoice with the same functionalities, but Express Invoice is easier to use.

The invoice-creating process is pretty straightforward. Here are the steps:

Download the Express Invoice installer from the official NCH Software website. Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions. After installing, launch the application. You’ll be asked to enter your business name, address, and contact details. If you’re a freelancer, just write your name to begin with the software. Next, a pop-up will appear at the bottom of the home screen, asking you to set your logo. You can choose to set a logo or skip it. Click the Create New Invoice button under the “Invoices” section on the left. A new window will pop up where you can design your invoice. By default, you’ll find the Qty, Item, Description, Unit Price, Tax, and Total column. However, you can change these as per your client and work. Fill in all the billing details, such as Customer Name, Address, PO Number, etc. Next, enter the service/product, its quantity, and unit price. Also include the invoice date, terms, salesperson, and invoice number. Now, shift to the Shipping tab and enter details such as Ship To, Ship By, and Tracking Ref. No, Shipping Cost. Finally, click the Record button and select what you want to do with the invoice. You can record it and save it as a PDF, email it, print it, and more.

2. Multiple Currency Support

When you create an invoice on Express Invoice, the currency is the dollar ($) by default. However, you can easily switch to another currency. On the software’s main page, click the Options button on the toolbar to open the Express Invoice Options window.

Select the Currency option on the left. On the right, you can change the currency symbol, name, order, and digit. Click the Save button to make the changes effective.

Currently, NCH Express Invoice supports 60+ currencies. Compared to this, there’s no multi-currency handling option in Zoho Invoice.

3. Easy Management and Customization

Express Invoice has excellent management options. You can easily create a customer list, providing quick access to customer details, past invoices, and their payment statuses. There’s also a feature to automatically send statements to customers with overdue payments.

Moreover, under the Invoice options, you’ll find various customization options to change text color, accent color, and more.

The app works offline, so there’s no internet dependency, unlike Zoho Invoice and Paypal Invoice, which are online invoice generators.

4. Templates for Invoice and Quotes

Express Invoice provides several customizable templates for invoices and quotes. I found them well-designed and versatile enough to suit various business needs. These templates made it easy to maintain a consistent, professional look across all my business documents.

However, I think there’s a glitch in the app’s current version, as I couldn’t preview the template before applying it.

5. Multi-Device Sync

Another highlight of Express Invoice is its ability to sync across different platforms. The app is available for Android and iOS. I tested syncing data between my PC and iPhone, and the process was flawless. The changes made on the computer reflected on the phone almost instantly.

User Interface

Express Invoice’s user interface is clean and user-friendly. Navigation feels natural, with the main features easily accessible from the dashboard. However, I felt the colors were a bit dull, and it looked like an application from the late 2010s.

I’ve also used Zolo Invoice and Durable AI to create invoices, which are way more interactive and modern than Express Invoice.

Although the design may not be the most modern, it focuses on functionality, which is more critical for this type of software.

Customer Support

NCH Express Invoice offers email support for handling customer complaints. Its website also has an extensive FAQ and knowledge section for quick troubleshooting of common issues. There’s an NCH Community Forum where you can post your issues as well. However, it doesn’t offer live chat support.

I tested customer support by asking a detailed question about the unresponsive template preview error I faced. When reporting the error from their support page, it asked me to purchase the software to get support. I skipped it and submitted the complaint anyway. However, even after 24 hours, I didn’t get a reply back.

After I submitted the complaint, I was redirected to the following message. As you can see, premium users are clearly prioritized.

Pricing

Express Invoice offers a basic free version with all the features to create, export, and send invoices, as discussed in this review. There’s no limit to the number of invoices you can make.

However, it also comes with two paid versions – Express Invoice Plus and Express Invoice Basic. You’ll receive better and prioritized support if you purchase the license.

The Plus edition is priced at $99 and comes with additional features like web access, handling multiple businesses, and automatic backups. The Basic paid edition, priced at $69.95, is similar to the free version, but you need to purchase it if you manage a business of more than five people.

NCH Express Invoice Review – Verdict

After testing the Express Invoice, I was really impressed by its features and performance. The software offers many options for creating and customizing invoices and quotes. Although it’s not the flashiest when it comes to UI, it excels in functionality and ease of use.

My biggest concerns were the unavailability of live support and the lack of care for unpaid customers. I waited for almost 48 hours and still didn’t get a reply to my query. However, the support page is quite extensive, with troubleshooting and FAQs for common issues.

You can purchase the paid version if you handle a large business; otherwise, the free edition is good for individuals and small to mid-sized businesses.

I hope this NCH Express Invoice Review will help you decide if it fits you well.