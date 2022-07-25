Here comes another game-filled week for Xbox fans, so ready your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass now! Here are the thrilling games to play this July 25 to 29!

MultiVersus

July 26 (Open Beta)

Multiverse is indeed messed up as different iconic characters are now teaming up. Invite your friend for a match and choose your favorite characters, including Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Finn the Human, Wonder Woman, Steven Universe, Jake the Dog, Garnet, Superman, and more!

80’s Overdrive

July 27 (Console and PC)

Sometimes, car racing games are better enjoyed in 2D pixel art 8- and 16-bit consoles and arcade games. This game lets you experience that again like a child. Buy new cars, upgrade them, unlock new races in career mode and hone your driving skills in time attack mode.

Arsonist Heaven

July 27 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Explore various biomes, from forests and icy mountains to deserts and volcanic caverns in Arsonist Heaven, while wearing a flame-retardant hazard suit equipped with a jet pack. What’s the suit for? Well, because you’ll be hunting your enemies using a flamethrower. That weapon, however, doesn’t make you the apex predator of the game, as the monsters themselves can also ambush you. So, turn them into ashes before they pound on you.

Train Valley: Console Edition

July 27

You determine how successful the railroad system of the town will be. Build railroads to connect cities, tunnels, and bridges and manage their traffic. Not only should they arrive on time at the stations, but you should also ensure they won’t collide.

Aniquilation

July 28

This twin-stick shooter follows the story of a pilot and her leader who are lost in space and will do everything to stay alive. Faced with foes, they have to fight using their weapons and be more resourceful when it comes to their ammo. Thankfully, they have a sword that can throw or reflect almost all the elements in the environment!

LootLite

July 28 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Recover the stolen treasures from enemies by choosing between seven different heroes in this roguelike-arcade game. The path won’t be easy, though, as there is a huge peninsula to search. Not only is the place filled with distinct levels full of secrets, but it also features hidden paths and all kinds of weapons.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates

July 28

It’s the 1920s, the decade where you, Lord Winklebottom, will handle the biggest case in your life as a detective. With that long neck, you’ll probably spot clues meters away. Oh, I forget to mention: you’re a giraffe. Still, that won’t make the case simple for you because whoever’s behind that case you’re solving is an expert that didn’t leave a trace.

Puzzletronics Digital Infinite

July 28

It isn’t just a jigsaw puzzle with images to form. It’s much better… and more challenging. Try to solve the puzzles by creating logical circuits in this game that offers 135 diverse levels.

RimWorld Console Edition

July 28

You will shipwreck in a distant world and help a group of colonists get back to their feet after enemies ransacked their place. Manage colonists’ moods, needs, wounds, illnesses, and addictions. Fight pirates, mad animals, and ancient killing machines. Most of all, help them survive life on the planet by providing their needs. Make decisions and sacrifices but ensure you are doing what is best for the group. Each step you take will determine how the story of the colonist community will end.

Avenging Spirit

July 29 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Your girl has been abducted by a mysterious crime syndicate, and you must save her… as a ghost! This is your last mission on Earth to earn your eternal peace. Possess one of the four characters in the game but choose wisely as each one owns unique abilities.

Digimon Survive

July 29

Takuma Momozuka and his friends get lost during a school camping trip and find themselves transported to a strange new world. Here, they will face different foes to earn their final reward: home.