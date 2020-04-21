Motorola Edge and Edge+ smartphones leaked ahead of official launch

Motorola is expected to officially launch its Edge series flagship smartphones tomorrow. Early this month, we reported about the leaked renders of Motorola Edge and Edge+ smartphones. Today, @evleaks leaked the official intro videos of these smartphones. Check them out below.

The Motorola Edge + will come with a dual-sided 6.7-inch waterfall screen, Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G, 8GB to 12GB of RAM, wireless charging support and a large 5,000mAh battery. It is also expected to feature a 108-megapixel rear camera, plus wide-angle and telephone lenses. Motorola is also releasing a standard Edge device with a mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor, 5G, 64MP main camera, stereo sound, on-screen fingerprint reader and 6GB of RAM. We will get to know about the pricing of these devices tomorrow.