Twitter’s Clubhouse competitor, Twitter Spaces has announced the arrival of two new features on Android.

Some updates on recorded Spaces: ?? The option to record a Space is available for some hosts on both iOS and Android.

?? The option to listen to a recording of a Space is available for everyone on iOS, Android, and now web! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 6, 2021

Previously only iOS users were able to record and playback recordings of Spaces, but now the feature is also available on Android.

Recording Spaces are now available to select Android users, while playing back recordings is available to iOS, Android and the web.

It remains to be seen is there is still significant user interest in audio chat rooms, but if there is, Twitter has added a number of monetization features such as their Sparks program and Ticketed Spaces which may make it worthwhile.