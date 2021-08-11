Minecraft’s third experimental snapshot for the upcoming second part of the Caves & Cliffs update has introduced a new mountains biome, Stony Peaks.

While a new biome certainly sounds exciting, according to the patch notes for this snapshot, this Stony Peaks “is just a variant of lofty/snowcapped peaks that uses stone and gravel instead of snow and ice.”

This new biome should help smooth out the climate clashes that often appear in Minecraft’s world generation, so you shouldn’t have a “snowcapped peak sticking up from a jungle,” anymore according to the patch notes.

On top of this new biome to explore, this experimental snapshot 3 for patch 1.18 introduces structures to some of the new mountain biomes, as well as the pesky headbutting goats who haven’t been spawning there before, so the new mountainous terrain should be more interesting to explore if you’re playing on this snapshot.

After being split in two back in April, the second part of Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs update is still some way off yet, with a release not being planned until the Holiday period. Thankfully with a steady stream of experimental snapshots, which already have the new caves, cliffs, and build height, you can at least enjoy a taste of the impending update.