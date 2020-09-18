Just when you think it can’t get any better, Microsoft has found new improvements and features to add to the Your Phone app for Windows 10.

ALumia reports on 3 new areas of improvement:

Microsoft has recognized that consumers keep their contacts on their phone, not their PC, and, after deprecating the People app on Windows 10, they will now integrate your phone contacts with the Your Phone app. You will be able to browse your phone address book from the Your Phone app on your desktop, send messages and make calls.

Sent from your phone

Microsoft is setting up the Your Phone app as a share target on Android, allowing you to share items to the Your Phone app which will then be collected on your desktop in the Sent from Your Phone section of the app.

The app will be able to accept links, images and notes.

App restyling

Microsoft has restyled the Devices and Settings section of the app, adding some round corners reminiscent of the new Fluent design language.

The improvement is currently rolling out to Windows 10 Insiders, though some are only available via server-side switches at Microsoft.

You can try the current increasingly polished Your Phone app by installing the app on your PC and on your Android smartphone from the below link.