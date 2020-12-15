Microsoft has pushed an update to its Yammer app. Both the Android and iOS versions of the app received the update and the update changelog is somewhat identical.

The latest version of the Yammer app brings redesigned image gallery layouts, which according to Microsoft, will improve the viewing of the image previews on a post. Also, the latest Android version of the app now lets you watch live events in full-screen mode. The latest update also includes regular bug fixes and other improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Yammer for Android update changelog

We have updated the multiple image gallery layouts to improve the viewing of image previews on a post.

Ready to watch your live event in full screen? Now you can with our latest Android experience! Click fullscreen when watching your live event to see an immersive view!

Yammer for iOS update changelog

We have updated the multiple image gallery layouts to improve the viewing of image thumbnails in a conversation.

This update also has other improvements and fixes.

You can download and install Microsoft Yammer from the below link, or you can head over to App Store or Google Play Store and search for the app.

via Onmsft