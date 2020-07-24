Windows Server has a feature called Anywhere Access functionalities which include Remote Web Access, a service which provides a streamlined, touch-friendly browser experience for accessing applications and data from anywhere that you have an Internet connection and by using any device.

When set up properly, the server would normally be accessed as a sub-domain from Microsoft’s Remote Access website e.g. contosa.remotewebaccess.com.

Multiple users from around the world are currently complaining that that service is down and that they are unable to reach their server using the remotewebaccess.com website.

Some are speculating that Microsoft has lost control of the domain, with the domain last changing hands on the 23/7/2020. The current whois entry however still claims Microsoft is controlling the domain.

Given the current work from home push, the loss of the service is particularly significant. Are any of our readers affected? Let us know below.

Thanks Brad for the tip.