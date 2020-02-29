Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows. The new Build 12619.20002 introduces new features to Outlook and PowerPoint. Beyond that, it also adds plenty of fixes and improvements. You can read the official changelog below.
Changelog
Feature updates
Outlook
- Incident Notification for IT Admins: Microsoft 365 tenant global administrators and Office Apps Administrators will be notified about Outlook and O365 Exchange incidents affecting their users with a new right-side panel notification in Outlook for Windows.
PowerPoint
- Improved ink to shape diagramming experience: Draw better diagrams and have it convert so office object you can manipulate Learn more
Resolved issues
Excel
- Fixed an issue where text in a slicer isn’t scaled properly in Print Preview.
Outlook
- Addresses an issue that caused the “Last Modified” date on a file to be updated when adding an attachment to a mail or saving an attachment from a mail by dragging and dropping it (as opposed to via a menu).
Word
- Fixed an issue that when tabbing through a comment card, the focus on the comment edit box would not be visible.
- Inserting a control (such as a Text Content Control) in an equation then saving and opening the file results in an un-readable content error.
- Fixed an issue where saving a previously password protected file to a cloud storage would not work.
Office Suite
- Fixes an issue when multiple documents are open in Word/Excel/PowerPoint from the same SharePoint library, only the first document opened will be scanned for Policy compliance.
To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
