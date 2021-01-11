Yammer is Microsoft’s enterprise social networking service used for private communication within organizations. Today the service posted a changelog for the recent additions added to or coming soon to the service, which operates somewhat in the shadow of Microsoft Teams.

Share to Yammer from SharePoint

Soon, you’ll be able to send SharePoint pages directly to Yammer communities. This new capability makes it easy to start Yammer posts, questions, polls, and praises right from SharePoint pages. The new Send to dialogue box includes the full fidelity Yammer publishing experiences with the ability to style questions, praise, and polls as well as add rich text and images.

New Yammer Embed

Bring the new Yammer styling and functionality to any webpage using the new Embed. Learn more.

New Yammer tab for Microsoft Teams

Get the modern styling and features of the new Yammer in your Yammer tab within Microsoft Teams. This feature os rolling out now.

Immersive Virtual Event Styling

New Yammer virtual event improvements are here to optimize your viewing experience.

These changes include:

a side-by-side viewer so that you can engage in the conversation while keeping the video player front and centre.

the ability to collapse pinned conversations to focus on new conversations

a new feed that showcases conversation threads

The visual updates have been made to topics and clicking a hashtag now opens a page of community search results on that tag. Another change, that allows users to post a hashtag without automatically adding a topic is now underway and should be widely available by mid-January. Read more about the future of hashtags and topics in this blog.

Continuing Improvements

Microsoft also tightened up whitespace and padding, and brought additional administrative features and navigation to the mobile experiences. In the coming weeks and months, Microsoft will be rolling out additional insights for conversations and events, tightening the integration between Yammer, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint, and shipping new features relating to knowledge, corporate communications and more.

Check out Yammer at Microsoft here.

via Neowin