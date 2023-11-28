Microsoft announces this year’s Windows Ugly Sweater featuring the Bliss backdrop

Microsoft today announced this year’s Windows Ugly Sweater featuring the Bliss backdrop, which got really popular in the Windows XP era. The iconic Bliss backdrop is a photograph of a green hill and blue sky with white clouds in Sonoma County, California.

Through this new Windows Ugly Sweater, Microsoft is supporting The Nature Conservancy, an organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends.

You can order the new Windows Ugly Sweater, but it will be available in limited quantities. On Nov. 28 from 9-10 a.m. PT, Microsoft will host online events which will include engaging edu-tainment like Windows-specific trivia, a trip down memory lane, and opportunities to purchase the Windows Ugly Sweater.

If you are unable to order the Windows Ugly Sweater, you can visit the Xbox Gear Shop to download wallpapers for your phone, Teams background, or desktop.