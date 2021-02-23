Microsoft releases Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3030.0 to the Beta Channel

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3030.0 to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. This Experience Pack update is available to Insiders in the Beta Channel who are on 20H2 (Build 19042.662 or higher). Insiders running 21H1 build released last week will not receive this Windows Feature Experience Pack update. Microsoft will release similar Windows Feature Experience Pack updates for Insiders on 21H1 soon.

Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3030.0 improvements:

We are improving the reliability of the handwriting input panel.

Windows Feature Experience Pack updates are delivered to Insiders through Windows Update just like builds and cumulative updates are. Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel can check for updates to receive this Windows Feature Experience Pack update.

Source: Microsoft