Microsoft announces Windows 11 IoT Enterprise with new features

Windows for IoT offers a rich device platform that offers world class developer tools, long-term support, and enterprise grade security. Microsoft today announced the availability of Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, the latest member of Windows for IoT family. It is important to note that Windows 11 IoT Enterprise is not an LTSC release and it will only have a servicing timeline of 36 months from the month of the release.

New features and improvements in Windows 11 IoT Enterprise:

Windows Subsystem for Linux GUI With Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, customers will be able to take advantage of the highly anticipated feature, Windows Subsystem for Linux GUI (WSLg), which brings Linux GUI applications to the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). Today, WSL lets you run a Linux environment, and up until this point has focused on enabling command-line tools, utilities, and applications. GUI app support enables you to now use your favorite Linux GUI applications with WSL. WSL is used in a wide variety of applications, workloads, and use cases. To learn more, check out the announcement and blog. USB 4.0 Windows 11 IoT Enterprise brings support to Universal Serial Bus 4 (USB4). Wi-Fi 6E Windows 11 IoT Enterprise brings Wi-Fi 6E support to IoT devices. Wi-Fi 6E gives you better wireless coverage and performance with added security. Newly Designed Modern Interface One of the most exciting features of the Windows 11 IoT Enterprise operating system is the new user interface. The new design and sounds are modern, fresh, clean, and beautiful, bringing you a sense of calm and ease. To learn more about the enhanced UI, check out this Windows Experience Blog which walks you through all the new and exciting improvements and capabilities.

Source: Microsoft