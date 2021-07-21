Microsoft announces Windows 10 Preview Build 19044.1149 (21H2) for Release Preview Insiders

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10, version 21H2 Build 19044.1149 (KB5004296) to the Release Preview Channel. This update will be available for Insiders who are running Windows 10, version 21H2 (Build 19044.1147). This update will also be available to Insiders who were moved from the Beta Channel to the Release Preview Channel because their PC did not meet Windows 11’s hardware requirements.

This update includes the following change in addition to all the improvements listed as part of Build 19044.1147:

We added a new policy that creates generic strings and removes branding-specific terms, such as “Windows” or “PC”, for IoT Enterprise editions. For example, we changed “computer” to “device”. Instead of “Getting Windows ready,” we changed that to “Getting things ready” and so on. These generic strings are displayed on a user’s screen when an update is in progress.

Source: Microsoft