Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20226 with the ability to detect hardware issues of NVMe SSDs

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20226 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This build comes with the ability to detect hardware abnormalities in NVMe SSDs allowing users to protect their data. This build also includes several bug fixes. Find the full change log below.

What’s new in Windows 10 Build 20226:

Storage health monitoring to protect user data

Attempting to recover data after drive failure is both frustrating and expensive. This feature is designed to detect hardware abnormalities for NVMe SSDs and notify users with enough time to act. It is strongly recommended that users immediately back up their data after receiving a notification.

Clicking on the notification or navigating to the drive properties page in Storage Settings (Settings -> System -> Storage -> Manage disks and volumes -> Properties) will provide additional details.

Other updates for Insiders

New Your Phone settings experience for seamless device management within the app

The Your Phone team is excited to rollout a new user experience for managing your linked devices with the app. We are happy to announce with this new settings page, you can now link a new device, remove an old device, and switch between active devices all easily within the app. We’ve also made visual improvements to displaying your device list. Now each device is identifiable on its own device card with your personally sync’d wallpaper.

This new user experience will be gradually rolling out to Insiders, so it may take some time to show up in the Your Phone app. Give this feature a try and continue to provide feedback within the Your Phone app under Settings > Help & Feedback > Send Feedback.

Updates for developers

The Windows SDK is now flighting continuously with the Dev Channel. Whenever a new OS build is flighted to the Dev Channel, the corresponding SDK will also be flighted. You can always install the latest Insider SDK from aka.ms/InsiderSDK. SDK flights will be archived in Flight Hub along with OS flights.

Changes and Improvements

We’re starting to roll out a change that will turn off theme syncing. As part of that, you will no longer see “Theme” as an option in Sync your settings, and changes made to your background will not sync across device. If you have been using theme synchronization, when setting up a new PC or account there will be a one-time download of the last saved synchronized desktop background to %LOCALAPPDATA%\Microsoft\Windows\WallpaperBackup if you need to access it.

Thanks for your patience – after making some reliability improvement, we’re re-enabling the ability for Notepad windows to persist update and restarts (if “Restart apps” is enabled in Sign-in Settings).

When you have a PWA installed from Microsoft Edge, Task Manager will now correctly display it under Applications instead of Background Processes in the Processes tab, and will show the app icon associated with the PWA.

We’re updating File Explorer so that if you right-click on a zipped OneDrive file that was set to online-only, you’ll now see an Extract All option, same as if the file was available locally on the PC.

We’re updating the new DNS options in settings to make a statis DNS required when entering a static IP, and to make gateway not a required field.

We’re updating the N’Ko keyboard layout so that pressing Shift + 6 will now insert ? (U+07FE ) and pressing Shift + 7 will now insert ? (U+07FF).

Fixes

We’ve resolved an issue resulting in Settings crashing for some Insiders when opening Manage Disks and Volumes.

We fixed an issue affecting Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distros where users can receive the error: “The remote procedure call failed” on startup. See this GitHub issue for more details.

We fixed an issue where activating Speech Recognition under Ease of Access in Settings was unexpectedly requiring admin permissions.

We fixed an issue where after turning off “Drop shadows for icon labels on the desktop”, and opening Task View, the drop shadows would unexpectedly reappear.

We fixed an issue where pressing F7 in the File Explorer search box would bring up a dialog asking to enable caret browsing.

We fixed an issue where Focus Assist was considering Screensaver to be a full screen app and suppressing notifications when it was running.

We fixed an issue impacting explorer.exe reliability for some Insiders in the last few flights.

We fixed an issue where some of the apps in the Windows Accessories folder in Start’s all apps list, would unexpectedly display the name Windows Accessories when pinned to the Start menu in recent builds.

We fixed an issue impacting taskbar performance and reliability on 2-in-1 convertible devices.

We fixed a few issues impacting Action Center reliability.

We fixed a couple of issues impacting Settings reliability.

We fixed an issue where the Settings icon was unexpectedly small when pinned to the Start menu and using the small tile size.

We fixed an issue in Touchpad Settings where the header for the Taps section was unexpectedly missing in the last few flights.

We fixed an issue with Meet Now resulting in the flyout crashing if you pressed the Esc key while it was open.

We fixed an issue that if Meet Now was opened before opening a jumplist from the taskbar, then ShellExperienceHost would crash.

We’ve made some fixes to improve accessibility of the Meet Now flyout, including updating the tab order, marking the image so it’s not read out by Narrator, adjusting the contrast of the buttons, making the arrow keys navigate between the buttons, and fixing an issue where focus wasn’t returning to the previous location in the taskbar after pressing the Esc key.

We fixed an issue from the last few flights resulting in some apps failing to install, citing a lack of internet connectivity, when IPV6 was enabled.

We fixed an issue with the new DNS options in Network Settings where switching back from a custom DNS to automatic would result in a loss of connectivity.

We fixed an issue resulting in not being able to insert the full-width question mark when typing with the Pinyin IME in recent builds.

We fixed an issue that could result in the Japanese IME crashing on initialization.

We fixed two issues with the Bopomofo IME impacting Shift and Ctrl key usage in apps when the IME was active.

We fixed an issue with the Turkish one-handed touch keyboard layout, where it was missing keys for ü and ö.

We fixed an issue when using the Japanese touch keyboard layout that could result in the spacebar UI appearing stuck in a pressed state.

Known issues