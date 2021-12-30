Sometimes during a Microsoft Teams meeting, there is a parallel conversation going on between the on-screen presentation and the text chat.

In June 2021 Microsoft added notifications for private chats so users in the room would know someone wants to communicate with them privately.

Now, on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, Microsoft has announced that they will be adding these chat bubbles for the public group chat on Microsoft Teams Rooms for Android, to make “chat more central for the conversation.”

The roadmap notes:

Microsoft Teams: Chat Bubbles during Teams meetings for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android Ability to view chats sent during a Teams meeting on the front of room display in a Teams Room, calling attention to the chat conversation happening alongside the meeting.

The feature is aimed for a release in April 2022 and is intended only for the Android client of Microsoft Teams Rooms.

via Techradar