Microsoft will bring Forza Street racing gaming to Samsung Galaxy Store

Forza Street is a brand new, race-on-the-go Forza experience. You can race to collect legendary cars, turning your garage into a trophy case. Samsung today announced that Microsoft will be launch its popular Forza Street racing game in the Galaxy Store later this Spring. Combined with a fast processor, 12GB of RAM, audio tuned by AKG and a game booster working in the background to optimize settings for peak performance, the Galaxy S20 offers a great gaming experience.

Highlights of Forza Street:

COLLECT AND UPGRADE ICONIC CARS: Race to collect legendary cars at intense speed – from classic muscle to modern sports and retro supercars – turning your garage into a trophy case of iconic racing cars, with all with the fun, attention to graphics detail, and speed Forza is known for.

Race to collect legendary cars at intense speed – from classic muscle to modern sports and retro supercars – turning your garage into a trophy case of iconic racing cars, with all with the fun, attention to graphics detail, and speed Forza is known for. TRUE CINEMATIC RACING: Streamlined controls focus on the fun – timing your gas, brake, and boost are the keys to victory, as action cams chase the racing adrenaline up close showcasing amazing graphics. It’s a fun, new, and wholly unique way to enjoy Forza.

Streamlined controls focus on the fun – timing your gas, brake, and boost are the keys to victory, as action cams chase the racing adrenaline up close showcasing amazing graphics. It’s a fun, new, and wholly unique way to enjoy Forza. RACE ON YOUR TERMS: Race your collection of cars anytime, anywhere. Squeeze in a fun, quick one minute race, or dive into immersive story driven events with multiple paths to victory in the cars you love. Forza Street something fun for you any time you feel like racing at high speed.

You can pre-register this game here on Galaxy Store.