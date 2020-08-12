Microsoft Whiteboard for Windows 10 has received an update. Taking the app to version 20.10727.5370.0, the update brings a useful new feature that lets you send yourself an email summary of any board, making it easier for you to review your whiteboard content and in an email and easily keep track of assigned follow-ups items. The update also includes regular bug fixes and quality improvements. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Send yourself an email summary of any board – all automatically generated from your templates, lists, and note grids! After your next class, meeting, or brainstorming session, use this summary to review your whiteboard content in an email and easily keep track of assigned follow-up items. Try out this feature from the Settings menu!

This release also contains regular bug fixes and quality improvements.

You can download and install the Microsoft Whiteboard app on your Windows 10 PC from the below link. Alternatively, you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app, or if you have Microsoft Whiteboard installed on your PC, you can check for an update. If you’re not interested in the iOS app, you can also check out the Microsoft Whiteboard web app and it’s available across devices.