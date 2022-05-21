Microsoft has started pushing a major update to the Microsoft Remote Desktop Mobile app on iOS. The update adds a plethora of new features, including the ability to dynamically change the orientation of the remote session while connected to Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 R2, and later. To support portrait orientation, Microsoft has redesigned the on-screen keyboard. The latest update also includes many more changes, which you can read in more detail below.
Changelog
What’s new
The update also offers several improvements to make the app experience better. You can see the improvements below.
Improvements
You can download and install the Microsoft Remote Desktop Mobile app on your iOS device from the below link.
Developer: Microsoft Corporation
Price: Free
