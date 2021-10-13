Microsoft has released a major Windows Sysinternals update that updates 17 different tools in the collection and even includes a new tool, Desktops, which lets you launch up to 4 virtual desktops.

Find the full changelog below:

AccessEnum

v1.33 (October 12, 2021)

This simple yet powerful security tool shows you who has what access to directories, files and Registry keys on your systems. Use it to find holes in your permissions.

Autoruns

v14.04 (October 12, 2021)

See what programs are configured to startup automatically when your system boots and you login. Autoruns also shows you the full list of Registry and file locations where applications can configure auto-start settings.

CacheSet

v1.01 (October 12, 2021)

CacheSet is a program that allows you to control the Cache Manager’s working set size using functions provided by NT. It’s compatible with all versions of NT.

Contig

v1.81 (October 12, 2021)

Wish you could quickly defragment your frequently used files? Use Contig to optimize individual files, or to create new files that are contiguous.

Desktops

v2.01 (October 12, 2021)

This new utility enables you to create up to four virtual desktops and to use a tray interface or hotkeys to preview what’s on each desktop and easily switch between them.

Disk2vhd

v2.02 (October 12, 2021)

Disk2vhd simplifies the migration of physical systems into virtual machines (p2v.md).

Diskmon

v2.02 (October 12, 2021)

This utility captures all hard disk activity or acts like a software disk activity light in your system tray.

EFSDump

v1.03 (October 12, 2021)

View information for encrypted files.

LoadOrder

v1.02 (October 12, 2021)

See the order in which devices are loaded on your WinNT/2K system.

Process Monitor

v3.86 (October 12, 2021)

Monitor file system, Registry, process, thread and DLL activity in real-time.

PsShutdown

v2.53 (October 12, 2021)

Shuts down and optionally reboots a computer.

PsTools

v2.48 (October 12, 2021)

The PsTools suite includes command-line utilities for listing the processes running on local or remote computers, running processes remotely, rebooting computers, dumping event logs, and more.

RegJump

v1.11 (October 12, 2021)

Jump to the registry path you specify in Regedit.

ShareEnum

v1.61 (October 12, 2021)

Scan file shares on your network and view their security settings to close security holes.

ShellRunas

v1.02 (October 12, 2021)

Launch programs as a different user via a convenient shell context-menu entry.

TCPView

v4.16 (October 12, 2021)

Active socket viewer.

WinObj

v3.13 (October 12, 2021)

The ultimate Object Manager namespace viewer is here.

The collection is much larger and the tools can be downloaded individually or as a bundle. Find them at Microsoft here.

via Deskmodder