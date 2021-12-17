Sysinternals is a suite of utilities by Microsoft to manage, diagnose, troubleshoot, and monitor a Microsoft Windows environment.

Dating back to 1996, the suite has been updated regularly with new support and features. Microsoft has just announced another series of updates which brings new fixes and features to 5 of the apps.

Active Directory Explorer v1.51

This Active Directory Explorer update fixes a Windows Store packaging crash.

Autoruns v14.07

This Autoruns update can open .arn files from the command line, fixes RunDll32 parameter handling in some cases, supports toggling Active Setup entries, fixes a crash when no ProcExp can be found in the path and improves 32/64 bit redirection.

CacheSet v1.02

This CacheSet update fixes a 64 bit OS regression.

Process Monitor v3.87

This Process Monitor update fixes a series of bugs with filter file loading, ring buffer handling and improves filter dialogue navigation, some UI interactions with column headers and the About dialogue.

Sysmon v13.31

This Sysmon release improves handle management in the service code and restores event ID 16 contents.

You can download the Sysinternals Suite here from Microsoft Store.

via Deskmodder