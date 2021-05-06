Microsoft Universal Print now supports Windows 10 on ARM devices

Last year, Microsoft announced Universal Print, a cloud-based print infrastructure that will enable a simple, rich and secure print experience for users and help reduce time and effort for IT. Microsoft today announced that Universal Print now supports Windows 10 on ARM devices including Surface Pro X.

As a modern, cloud-based print solution, Universal Print removes the need for on-premises print servers and enables endpoints to print to Azure AD-registered printers. Universal Print is the perfect match for cloud-first devices like Surface Pro X and helps enterprises unblock their move to the cloud.

Universal Print offers the following for end users:

Eliminates the need to install printer drivers because it is built into the Windows experience

Helps you to find printers both near and outside of your current location

Enables print from zero-trust networks via single sign-on (SSO) when connected to the internet and authenticated to Azure Active Directory (Azure AD).

For IT professionals, Universal Print offers the following:

A print solution to unblock the move to the cloud and support print for Azure AD users.

Managed printing in zero-trust networks.

Eliminates the need to manage print servers or the need for complex hybrid print solutions.

A centralized portal that enables robust management capabilities.

Visibility and insights into your print with reporting.

Print data stored in the same manner as other Microsoft Office data, in accordance with Microsoft’s data management guidelines.

Printer deployment and default printer configuration on end-user devices using Microsoft Endpoint Manager (Microsoft Intune).

Source: Microsoft