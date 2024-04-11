Microsoft to take part in the Open Source Summit this month

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft is invested big time in open source technology, and to tell the whole world about how it’s contributing to it and to share lots of other exciting details related to open source, the software giant has planned to participate in the upcoming Open Source Summit taking place in North America this month.

What’s Microsoft’s plan at the Open Source Summit?

At this year’s Open Source Summit, Microsoft will discuss its contribution to the open source community as well as share best practices for using open source technologies and emerging trends in open source. The Redmond tech firm will be part of multiple sessions, which will also see speakers from companies like IBM, Intel, and more. There will be discussions over supply chain integrity, Linux, and more, and in each of those discussions, you’ll find a representative from Microsoft to share their thoughts and give insights.

When is the Open Source Summit taking place?

The Open Source Summit will be held in Seattle, Washington from April 16 to 18, 2024. There will be multiple sessions each day, but if you want to meet Microsoft representatives in person, visit the company at booth P6. This way, you can “engage with Microsoft experts on various topics including open source projects and programs at Microsoft, AI, PostgreSQL, cloud native technologies, Linux on Azure, and more. You’ll also be able to see the latest open source technologies in action.”

If all of this sounds exciting to you, here is the link to register for the Open Source Summit North America 2024.