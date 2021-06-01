Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 is getting a new update, adding a useful new feature for those who want to try the app for the first time.

Taking the app version to 2.45.2105.27004, the update makes it easier for the first-time users to quickly get started with To Do, thanks to the new sample lists, which are pre-created when you install the app for the first time. Apart from that, the update also brings accessibility fixes and improvements to the app sync process, thus facilitating a seamless in-app and cross-device experience for you. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

New to To Do? You can now quickly get started with To Do with the two new sample lists we’ve pre-created for you. We’ve made a few accessibility fixes and improvements to the app sync process to facilitate a seamless in-app and cross-device experience for you.

