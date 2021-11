Microsoft’s task management service, Microsoft To Do, now features IFTTT (If this then that) integration, allowing you to trigger all kinds of automation when various things happen in your To Do List.

Above is only a small sample of the pre-made recipes, but of course, you can create your own and many more.

Triggers include when a task is complete and actions include creating a task.

Check out the options and get started by connecting Microsoft To Do with IFTTT here.