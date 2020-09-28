Small businesses have just gained a great task management tool, with Microsoft To Do Shared Lists now supporting push notifications.

This means a manager will be able to assign tasks, have the notification pushed out, and see task updated, completion and other status.

The feature will be rolling out automatically for Windows, Android and iOS versions of the Microsoft To Do app.

Microsoft To Do is included for free with Microsoft 365, unlike Microsoft Planner, which is an additional free.

Check out its features at Microsoft here.