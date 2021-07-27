Microsoft recently released a minor update to the To Do app on Apple App Store. This v2.49 update comes with better support for hashtags.

The full changelog reads:

We have added a Hashtag Picker. Now, you can quickly add hashtags to your tasks. We fixed some bugs related to attachments and app badges.

Microsoft To Do is the task management app that makes it easy to stay organized and manage your life. In February, Microsoft announced the availability of Microsoft To Do widgets for iOS 14 devices. With the new widgets, you can view your to-do lists from your home screen. Microsoft To Do will allow you to add any of the following three types of widgets.

Your Tasks Widget

My Day Widget

Add Task Widget

You can download the updated Microsoft To Do app here from Apple App Store.

via the WC