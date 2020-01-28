Microsoft has pushed an update to its task management app, Microsoft To Do on Android. The update brings a couple of exciting new features and general bug fixes.

Taking the app to Version 2.10.147, the update introduces some color adjustments to the app, and it also makes it easier for the users to sign in when the app is on the landscape mode. Further, the update brings a lot of bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

It’s now easier to sign in when in landscape mode.

We made some small color adjustments to our app.

We fixed a few crashes.

A lot of accessibility issues were fixed, including supporting landscape mode for our support articles, and making sure to go back to the first task in the list when you remove sorting.

Microsoft recently added support for push notifications in personal accounts in Microsoft To Do for iOS app. Another cool feature that the To Do app recently got is the ability to print lists, the feature is available both on Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 and Microsoft To Do for Android.

You can download and install the Microsoft To Do app from this link, or you can head over to Google Play Store and search for the app.