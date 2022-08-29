Microsoft To Do for Android gets She Hulk theme support and more with the latest update

A few days ago, Microsoft announced several new features for its task management app on Android, Microsoft To Do. Apart from a plethora of widget customizations, rick text for notes, and auto-suggestions for lists, the software giant had also announced She Hulk theme support for the app. After a few days of its announcement, the She Hulk theme support is finally rolling out to the Microsoft To Do app for Android through an app update.

Taking Microsoft To Do app to version 2.77.325.02, the latest update adds the ability to set any day as the start of your week, coupled with the new Marvel theme support. It comes with no other changes, nor does it offer bug fixes and improvements. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more.

Microsoft To Do version 2.77.325.02 changelog

Earlier this month, Microsoft introduced auto-suggestions support to its task management app on Android, enabling users to complete their lists faster. The To Do app will make intelligent suggestions based on the historical items you have added to the list. Microsoft also added a new feature for To Do users on Windows, which now performs additional automatic commands in setting up users’ reminders. You can read about the feature in detail here. In February last year, Microsoft announced the availability of Microsoft To Do widgets for iOS 14 devices. If you have spent time with these functionalities, do not forget to share your experience in the comments section.

You can download the Microsoft To Do app on your Android phone from the below link.