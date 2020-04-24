Microsoft pushed a new update to its task management app on Android, Microsoft To Do. Taking the app to Version 2.16.154, the update introduces a bunch of new features that make it easier for you to manage yours tasks. With the latest update installed, you can now easily keep track of individual tasks across your lists. You can also easily sort tasks manually in lists. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

We’ve made it easier for you to keep track of individual tasks across your lists. If you move a task between lists, we’ll add it directly to the top of the list.

It’s also easier to sort tasks manually in lists. Just tap the three dots to move tasks using arrows.

And, if you’ve enabled an automatic sort method, we’ll prompt you to disable it before sorting manually.

We’ve smoothed scrolling in long lists.

Microsoft recently added support for push notifications in personal accounts in Microsoft To Do for iOS app. Another cool feature that the To Do app recently got is the ability to print lists, the feature is available both on Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 and Microsoft To Do for Android.

You can download and install Microsoft’s task management app on your Android smartphone from this link. Alternatively, you can click on the below link to install the app.