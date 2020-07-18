Microsoft is continuing to tweak the design of the Calendar portion of the Mail and Calendar app on Windows 10.

Currently, the company is testing a Preview Pane in the app which would let users see their daily Calendar entries in more detail.

Microsoft has also been working on improving the Search feature of the app, with the Preview pane being used to display results, as shown in this video by Alumia.

Calendar (Preview) is getting a new search feature pic.twitter.com/oJZlyLZ4ah — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) June 4, 2020

The feature has rolled out to Windows 10 Insiders and will hopefully make it to general users in short order.

Via Florian B