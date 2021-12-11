Microsoft Teams users in a corporate environment are very often frustrated to find the perfect application in the Teams store to improve their workflow only to discover their administrators have locked down their ability to add apps.

Microsoft is planning to make it a bit easier to appeal that decision by adding a feature to allow users to request admins unblock the requested app.

The entry in the Microsoft 365 roadmap reads:

84469 In development: Microsoft Teams: User request flows for blocked apps

The move will likely create a small headache for Microsoft Teams admins but may also open up great productivity improvements for the company. It is expected to roll out to the desktop and web apps in January 2022.

via Techradar