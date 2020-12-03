Video conferencing hardware can be terribly expensive, especially whole room installations such as Microsoft Teams Rooms.

Today Microsoft announced a new Device as a Service initiative which should make top hardware more affordable to smaller enterprises.

The new Teams Device as a Service offering provides flexible monthly payments, making it easier and more affordable than ever to get your users the devices they need.

Device as a Service is a payment option offered through Microsoft’s trusted partners to help you get started quickly and has the following advantages:

Reduced up-front costs

Free up your budget for additional IT investments with monthly payments instead of a large initial purchase. Scalable plans for your business

Add devices from our portfolio to your shopping cart as your business grows. Wide range of solutions

Choose from phones, peripherals, room systems, and accessories to create custom bundles. Financing and shopping made easy

Eliminate high up-front costs by breaking down your device order into smaller, regular monthly payments. Access to the latest technology

At the end of your contract, sign up for a refreshed wave of our latest innovations instead of purchasing one solution.

To get started, simply select your products from Microsoft’s online catalogue, the duration of your payment plan, and your end-of-contract options to continue or end your financing.

Simply navigate to the Device as a Service site where you can add devices to your cart and place an order in a matter of minutes. This service is currently available in the U.S., and availability for additional regions will be coming in 2021.

Check out the service at Microsoft here.

via MytechDecisions