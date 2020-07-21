Microsoft Teams will include Microsoft Dataflex relational database for free

Microsoft today announced that Microsoft Dataflex relational database will be included in Microsoft Teams at no additional cost for customers who have access to Power Apps and Power Automate through their current Microsoft 365 licenses. Microsoft Dataflex will allow customers to create, deploy and manage apps and chatbots with Power Apps and Power Virtual Agent without leaving the Microsoft Teams window.

This added functionality will allow more users and organizations to explore creating and using conversational chatbots powered by Power Virtual Agents in Teams. And apps built with Power Apps and used in Teams will be responsive to the form factor that they’re loaded on, meaning a creator can build an app once for users to view full screen on both mobile devices and desktops.

The new Power Apps features will be available in early August in public preview. And the new Power Virtual Agents features will be available in late August in public preview.

Microsoft today also announced the new Power BI app for Teams. This app will allow users to access all their data visualizations in a single place. The new personal Power BI app will be available in the Apps section of Teams in August.

Source: Microsoft