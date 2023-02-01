Microsoft Teams January 2023 Update Brief Summary

It’s already February, which means Microsoft has already released the list of new features it introduced to Teams in January. Here is a quick summary of the features users can now spot in different sections of Teams.

Meetings

  • View video recordings and attendance reports can now be accessed inside LMS.
  • Video Gallery gets pages or navigation controls below to see other videos of the attendees.
  • The Meeting toolbar has a usability upgrade featuring dedicated buttons for raising hands and switching between view modes.
  • The new Workplace Live app integration allows live streaming of Teams meetings or webinars directly to Meta Workplace Live.

Webinars

  • The webinar gets a better management experience through a new structure and registration details and settings customization options for specific events. Specifically, the expanded options cover the setup, registration, and reports. This brings new abilities to designate co-organizers, highlight speaker’s info, set a theme setting for registration page and webinar communications, set registration capacity limits for up to 1,000 attendees, use custom questions for info-collection, view attendee status details, and access existing reporting and analytics in one central location.

Calling

  • Teams now supports group Teams call from a chat with federated colleagues outside the organization.

Teams Rooms and Devices

  • Teams Rooms on Windows now allows starting of a Microsoft Whiteboard in Teams meetings using the in-meeting share content function of meeting room consoles.
  • Ability to show or hide chat on the front-of-room display using meeting room consoles when in Gallery, Large Gallery, or Together mode.
  • In-meeting notifications for Teams Rooms on Windows get improvements to help it to be more like the “familiar” Teams desktop experience.

Certified Devices+

  • Poly CCX350 is added as a Teams-certified device.

Chat and collaboration

  • Teams now displays the full chat conversation thread after clicking on search message results.

Management

  • The developers can access, edit, or delete event updates on messages in user:bot chats.
  • Files uploaded within the Power Automate portal will now show within the view details window of an approval request within Teams.
  • Admins get the ability to use Intune to decide the types of content a user can view in a notification on their mobile lock screen.

Frontline workers

  • Outlook and Power Apps applications on Android are now in public preview for frontline workers using shared devices.

Government

  • Teams calendar now includes scheduling form pop-outs for GCC-High and DoD.
  • New ability to view an attendance report on Microsoft Teams for Android and iOS for Government clouds.
  • Teams meeting for DoD gets emojis.
  • There is a new ability in DoD to disable and enable videos for all attendees before or during a Microsoft Teams meeting.
  • Automatic viewing of up to 49 videos (7×7) in Teams meeting for GCC-High and DoD.
  • New ability for organizers and presenters to manage the audio capabilities of meeting attendees.
