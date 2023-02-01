Microsoft Teams January 2023 Update Brief Summary

The webinar gets a better management experience through a new structure and registration details and settings customization options for specific events. Specifically, the expanded options cover the setup, registration, and reports. This brings new abilities to designate co-organizers, highlight speaker’s info, set a theme setting for registration page and webinar communications, set registration capacity limits for up to 1,000 attendees, use custom questions for info-collection, view attendee status details, and access existing reporting and analytics in one central location.