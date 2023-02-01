Microsoft Teams January 2023 Update Brief Summary

It’s already February, which means Microsoft has already released the list of new features it introduced to Teams in January. Here is a quick summary of the features users can now spot in different sections of Teams.
Meetings
- View video recordings and attendance reports can now be accessed inside LMS.
- Video Gallery gets pages or navigation controls below to see other videos of the attendees.
- The Meeting toolbar has a usability upgrade featuring dedicated buttons for raising hands and switching between view modes.
- The new Workplace Live app integration allows live streaming of Teams meetings or webinars directly to Meta Workplace Live.
Webinars
- The webinar gets a better management experience through a new structure and registration details and settings customization options for specific events. Specifically, the expanded options cover the setup, registration, and reports. This brings new abilities to designate co-organizers, highlight speaker’s info, set a theme setting for registration page and webinar communications, set registration capacity limits for up to 1,000 attendees, use custom questions for info-collection, view attendee status details, and access existing reporting and analytics in one central location.
Calling
- Teams now supports group Teams call from a chat with federated colleagues outside the organization.
Teams Rooms and Devices
- Teams Rooms on Windows now allows starting of a Microsoft Whiteboard in Teams meetings using the in-meeting share content function of meeting room consoles.
- Ability to show or hide chat on the front-of-room display using meeting room consoles when in Gallery, Large Gallery, or Together mode.
- In-meeting notifications for Teams Rooms on Windows get improvements to help it to be more like the “familiar” Teams desktop experience.
Certified Devices+
- Poly CCX350 is added as a Teams-certified device.
Chat and collaboration
- Teams now displays the full chat conversation thread after clicking on search message results.
Management
- The developers can access, edit, or delete event updates on messages in user:bot chats.
- Files uploaded within the Power Automate portal will now show within the view details window of an approval request within Teams.
- Admins get the ability to use Intune to decide the types of content a user can view in a notification on their mobile lock screen.
Frontline workers
- Outlook and Power Apps applications on Android are now in public preview for frontline workers using shared devices.
Government
- Teams calendar now includes scheduling form pop-outs for GCC-High and DoD.
- New ability to view an attendance report on Microsoft Teams for Android and iOS for Government clouds.
- Teams meeting for DoD gets emojis.
- There is a new ability in DoD to disable and enable videos for all attendees before or during a Microsoft Teams meeting.
- Automatic viewing of up to 49 videos (7×7) in Teams meeting for GCC-High and DoD.
- New ability for organizers and presenters to manage the audio capabilities of meeting attendees.