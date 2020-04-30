Microsoft Teams app on iOS now supports background blur feature

Back in March, Microsoft announced that its popular background blur feature will be coming soon to iOS devices including iPhones and iPads. Microsoft today announced that this feature is now rolling out to everyone. With background blur feature enabled during video calls, you will appear nice and clear while everything behind you is subtly concealed.

Microsoft Teams on desktop also supports customized backgrounds, allowing you to select a custom background, such as a company logo or an office environment when working from home, to appear behind them during a meeting or video call. This improves the effectiveness of remote meetings by encouraging the use of video while minimizing distractions. You can learn how to set custom backgrounds in Microsoft Teams here.

Source: Microsoft