In a blog post, Microsoft revealed that more than 150 million students, faculty, institutional leaders, and teachers have been actively using Microsoft Education products—with Teams for Education as that hub—to engage students in remote learning.

Microsoft also revealed that they have been adding more than 25,000 new educators from more than 180 countries to their free social learning app Flipgrid, which they purchased in 2018.

They also said their Immersive Reader is serving more than 23 million people with dyslexia and learning disabilities every month.

Microsoft reports entire countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have switched wholesale to Microsoft’s remote learning solution, moving 650,000 students to Microsoft Teams within 14 days.

Microsoft expects some of the gains to continue once the pandemic is over. They surveyed nearly 500 members of the Microsoft Education community, representing teachers and institutional leaders from around the world and found 61 percent said they expect to begin the next school year in a hybrid learning environment—a mix of remote and in-person learning—and 87 percent said they expect to use technology more than before once in-classroom teaching resumes.

Read about what Microsoft has to offer students and teachers at their blog here.