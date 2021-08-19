Deal Alert: Get two Microsoft Surface Mobile mice for just $29.98

When Microsoft first revealed the Surface Go device in 2018, the Surface Mobile mouse was announced. The Surface Mobile Mouse is slim, light (78g including 2 AAA alkaline batteries) and it is designed to conform to either hand. It was available in three different colors: Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue.

BestBuy is now offering a great discount on Surface Mobile mouse. You can now get two Surface Mobile mice for just $29.98. Generally, a single Surface Mobile mouse costs $25.

The Surface Mobile Mouse is based on Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy technology, so you don’t need any dongle to connect it to your Surface device. Thanks to Microsoft’s proprietary BlueTrack Technology, it is dynamically adaptable to 4000 frames per second and tracking speed up to 30 inches per second.

You can find the deal here at BestBuy.