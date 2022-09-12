Microsoft Surface Duo and Duo 2 get Android September 2022 security patches

Microsoft is one of the very few Android phone makers that push the latest Android security patches timely. The software giant is now rolling out the Android September 2022 security patches to the first-generation Surface Duo and the Surface Duo 2.

Unfortunately, the official changelog does not highlight the security vulnerabilities the latest update attempts to fix. Apart from security fixes, it includes no other changes, and no new features are there. Nevertheless, if you are using the Surface Duo or the Duo 2, you should immediately install it on your device, as it comes with fixes for critical security vulnerabilities. In the meantime, you can check out the official changelog below.

Changelog for Surface Duo

Changelog for Surface Duo 2

It is worth pointing out that these firmware updates are rolled out in stages, which means not all Surface Duo, and Duo 2 devices will be updated at the same time. However, the latest version of the firmware will eventually be delivered to all Surface devices. But before you go ahead and download it, here are three things that you should be careful about:

Software updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface Duo will be downloaded and installed. After the updates are installed, tap Restart now.

If you own a Surface Duo or Duo 2, have you received the update? If yes, you can share your experience in the comments section about what you think about the latest firmware.