Microsoft SQL Server on Ubuntu Pro now available for Azure customers

Canonical and Microsoft worked together to announce Microsoft SQL Server with Ubuntu Pro on Microsoft Azure.

Azure users can now launch fully supported instances of SQL Server 2017 or SQL Server 2019 – Web, Standard and Enterprise editions – on both Ubuntu Pro 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu Pro 20.04 LTS. Also, SQL Server on Ubuntu Pro 20.04 LTS includes support for high availability scenarios through Corosync and Pacemaker with a specialized fencing agent for Azure.

Customers will get support on this solution, including security updates and joint technical support from both Canonical and Microsoft.

SQL Server on Ubuntu Pro delivers customers an alternative, highly cost-effective and fully supported RDBMS option, ideal for high performance, highly transactional workloads. As a fully supported offer, the solution also offers a low-friction path for existing SQL Server users to benefit from adopting Ubuntu Pro.

“Our customers need ways to run enterprise-grade, highly demanding and business critical data workloads on Ubuntu. This need is fully addressed with Microsoft SQL Server on Ubuntu Pro and Azure. This solution is a logical extension of our continued collaboration with Microsoft” said Alex Gallagher, VP Cloud Alliances at Canonical.

Source: Ubuntu