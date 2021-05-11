Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of Amazon RDS for SQL Server on AWS Outposts.

AWS Outposts is an on-premises IT as a service (ITaaS) platform from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Outposts, which acts as a hybrid cloud, allows users to host an environment similar to a public cloud on-premises. The product competes with Microsoft’s own hybrid solution, Azure Stack Fiji and Google’s Google Cloud with Anthos.

With this announcement customers can run Microsoft SQL Server 2016, 2017, and 2019 in Enterprise, Standard and Web Editions on-premises on fully managed and configurable AWS hardware.

Amazon RDS for SQL Server on AWS Outposts is now available to all AWS Outposts customers. Amazon RDS on AWS Outposts allows you to deploy fully managed database instances in your on-premises environments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

With Amazon RDS for SQL Server on Outposts, companies can run Microsoft SQL Server 2016, 2017, and 2019 in Enterprise, Standard and Web Editions. Amazon RDS for SQL Server on Outposts automates time-consuming administration tasks such as hardware provisioning, database setup, patching, and backups, and administrators can use their existing VPC connection, and the same Application Programmatic Interfaces (APIs) as used in AWS today, which frees developers to focus on the applications, while Amazon delivers the fast performance, high availability, security, and compatibility they need.

Find out more on the Amazon RDS on AWS Outposts page or read the blog on how to get started today.