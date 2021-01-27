Microsoft’s SMS Organizer is one of the most popular SMS apps on Android and it is also available in the UK and the US alongside India. The app has received a new update. Taking the app to version 1.1.180., the update adds improved message classification and finance/reminder card. The update also includes bug fixes and code optimization. You can see the official changelog below.

SMS ORGANIZER FEATURES

Live train schedules

Get live status of any Indian Railways train anytime, anywhere. This feature works without internet while you’re traveling in a train by using GPS to find your train location. You can also share your current train location with friends & family to keep them informed.

Offers from your SMS

While shopping online, ordering in or paying bills, use SMS Organizer to get the best offers from your SMS inbox in one place. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, you can see offers from the web too.

Passbook of all your expenses

Keep track of all your bank accounts & wallets in one place, stay on top of your account balance and view each expense from each account. SMS Organizer doesn’t read any of your sensitive information.

Automatic reminders

Never miss your appointments! SMS Organizer gives you automatic reminders for upcoming trains, flights, buses, movies, hotel reservations, doctor appointments and even for bill payments. Also, create a custom reminder to help you remember anything you want.

Smart assist for tasks

Check train PNR status, flight status, do web check-in, book a cab—all of this and more—directly through reminders. SMS Organizer helps you complete important tasks by guiding you to the right webpage/app at the right time.

Type with voice

Save time by composing SMS by speaking into the mic, with the help of our speech-to-text capabilities.

Forward bills to any contact

Want someone else to pay? Share any bill with your contacts to automatically remind them to pay on time.

Save battery with ‘dark theme’

Switch to the beautiful new dark theme—to see better in sunlight or whenever you feel like.

Auto-backup keeps you safe

Back up your messages to Google Drive. If you lose your phone, switch to a new one or even format it, your messages will be safe. Restore your messages when you reinstall SMS Organizer.

Personalize as you like

Star an SMS for quick access or block spam senders. Also, customize notifications, ringtones and font size. Reply to messages directly from the notification drawer, without going to the app.

View unread messages easily

Quickly filter down to see only your unread messages, without being disturbed by the ones you’ve already read.

It works offline

All the amazing features work perfectly without any internet.