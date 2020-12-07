Microsoft releases new Skype Insider update with several new features and improvements

Microsoft recently released new Skype Insider build with several new features and improvements. This latest Insider update improves app performance, adds Android 11 support and more. Find the full change log below.
New features:
- MeetNow integration in Windows 10 System Tray. We have been closely working with the Windows Team to give you an option to quickly create a meeting directly from Windows. Based on your Windows version (not exactly related to this Skype Insider build) you should see the MeetNow icon in your system tray.
- Large Grid mode for video calling so you can see up to 49 participants at once on a single screen.
- Improvements for Android 11 such as chat bubbles, priority conversation and conversation space.
- We have improved the option how to add someone to an ongoing Skype call by selecting their phone number as well as via Skype.
- We have also boosted up the performance by updating to the latest version of the React Native.
Bug fixes:
- JavaScript error on Windows servers
- Video freezes when typing a message during a call
- Videos in chat freeze on the first frame and do not play
- Skype prevents Macbook from auto sleep
Microsoft Skype team also mentioned that they will bring the following features to Skype in the future.
- Updating Skype for Amazon Kindle Fire
- Categories for predefined background images
- Together Mode
- Noise Cancellation
- Last message avatar icon
Source: Microsoft
Comments