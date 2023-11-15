Microsoft announces SharePoint Premium, an AI-powered content management platform

At Ignite 2023, Microsoft announced SharePoint Premium, an AI-powered content management platform offering AI-driven automation, improved content experiences, and improved governance. SharePoint Premium can get your enterprise data ready for Microsoft Copilot. It also comes with content processing and content governance services and solutions. SharePoint Premium will come with the following features:

Content experiences to help information workers in their flow of work, allowing them to seamlessly discover, interact and collaborate with hundreds of file types , while providing fresh content using AI analytics with branded document packaging.

Content solutions that optimize critical business processes with AI, security and automated workflows.

SharePoint Premium services will roll out between now and the first half of 2024.