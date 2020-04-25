As we have seen from many Microsoft Research projects in the past, the company does extensive testing on their new technology, particularly when it comes to ergonomics, to help engineers create the optimum device and form factor.

Now a new video uncovered by WalkingCat shows that for the Surface Neo and Surface Duo, this extended to doing brain scans and electromyography. The later is to check the electrical activity in your forearm, to see if holding the heavier dual-screen device does not place undue strain on your forearm.

The EEG is more interesting, and in the video, the researcher claims having access to data on two screens means you use more of your brain to process information, though I think it could also suggest that it is more distracting and fatiguing.

See the video below:

The Surface Duo (left) is, of course, Microsoft’s Android-powered dual-screen smartphone, while the Surface Neo (right) is Microsoft’s Windows 10X-powered dual-screen tablet.

The Surface Duo is rumoured to hit the market in the near future, with most of the development work done, while the Surface Neo is reportedly delayed all the way into 2021, due to issues with Windows 10X.

With the productivity benefits of dual screens on the desktop well established, do our readers think it will work when mobile? Let us know below.