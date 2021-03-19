Microsoft is constantly working to make Microsoft Teams the centre of our work day, and the company is planning to add a number of useful features to the client over the next few weeks.

The following new features have been placed on the roadmap:

With this feature, organizers will be able to set a timer for Breakout rooms from the Breakout Room settings. After timer has expired, rooms will automatically close and participants will come back to the main meeting. This feature will roll out in March 2021.

Room assignment retention will provide the ability to persist room configuration and assignment over multiple sessions. With participant reassignment capability, the organizer will now be able to move joined participants across rooms and main meeting also when rooms are opened. This feature will roll out in March 2021.

This feature, which is rolling out in March 2021, will enable a meeting policy for a setting for letting employees of a company bypass the meeting lobby while having outsiders wait in the lobby to be screened.

Admins will be able to use Teams administrative policy to ensure students are supervised by an educator during private 1:1 or group chats. With Supervised Chat, students will not be allowed to engage in chats without a supervising educator present. Intended for a classroom setting, the feature is expected to roll out in April 2021.

When enabled, with this feature users will be able to present their slides directly from PowerPoint for Windows into a Teams meeting via PowerPoint Live.

The feature will roll out to Teams users in April 2021.

Are there any of these features our readers expect to be particularly useful? Let us know in the comments below.

via Neowin