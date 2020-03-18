Microsoft’s Bing Rewards loyalty program is available widely around the world, and now Microsoft is making it even easier to earn rewards by integrating the service right into Windows Search.

Performing a web search from the search bar can earn you easy points towards a range of items on the Microsoft Store, including music, films, games, apps and devices. They can also convert their points into charity donations.

The counter at the top of the search page will now show you your progress, for example around 6000 points can get you one month of Xbox Live Gold. Clicking on the counter takes you to your Bing Rewards account page.

The feature appears now to be widely available to those on Windows 10 1909.

Via HTNovo