Microsoft reveals the quickest way to open the Sound output quick setting

Windows 11 supports tons of keyboard shortcuts like every other desktop OS, but you might not know all of them. It’s highly likely that you weren’t aware of the Win + Ctrl + V keyboard shortcut, either. Well, Microsoft’s Jen Gentleman recently revealed that pressing Win + Ctrl + V on your keyboard will open the Sound output section.

The keyboard shortcut offers the quickest way to open the Sound output section on your Windows 11 PCs. The Sound output quick setting will otherwise have to be opened by clicking the WiFi, speaker, and battery icon located on the right side of the taskbar. Now, you’ll need to click the speaker control section to open the Sound output section. The shortcut will save you from clicking the mouse twice. It’s not to say it’ll save you a lot of time, but it can come in handy in a situation where the mouse cursor isn’t working and you want to tweak something on the Sound output section.

However, not all version of Windows has support for the keyboard shortcut. As Jen Gentleman pointed out in her post on X (previously known as Twitter), the keyboard shortcut supports PCs with Windows 11 22H2 or higher installed. The reason is simple: Microsoft introduced the revamped quick setting with the Sound output section in Windows 11 22H2. PCs with older versions of Windows simply don’t have the revamped quick setting, let alone having support for the keyboard shortcut.

Tip – if you're on the latest updates to Windows 11 22H2, pressing WIN + CTRL + V will open quick settings directly to the sound output section



There's a volume mixer, you can pick your audio endpoint, and enable spatial sound pic.twitter.com/gnCxnSQlLw — Jen Gentleman ? (@JenMsft) February 6, 2024

There are other keyboard shortcuts that many of you might not know about, including the following:

Pressing Win + N on your keyboard opens the Notification on Windows 11.

+ on your keyboard opens the Notification on Windows 11. Windows + A opens the Quick Settings in Windows 11.

+ A opens the Quick Settings in Windows 11. Windows + Z opens the new Snap layouts.

+ Z opens the new Snap layouts. Windows + W opens the Widgets board in Windows 11.

Did you know any of the keyboard shortcuts and what they do? Let us know in the comments section.